Admin trying to take away jobs of washermen by bringing laundry service: JNUSU

New Delhi, Apr 23 (PTI) The Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union Tuesday alleged that the varsity is trying to take away the jobs of several washermen by bringing a commercial laundry service. However, sources said the administration has plans to bring a laundry service but no deadline has been set. "In the JNU, there are many washermen who from ages are providing washing and other cloth-related services to students. This is a calculated ploy to snatch away their jobs and livelihood," the JNUSU alleged. The university administration, however, said the washermen are not employed with the varsity. It also said the students will have the option of using the services of laundry or washermen. "These washermen have been staying in the campus for long and even their families are staying here. We will not remove these washermen. The commercial laundry service will be for about 1,000 families staying in the campus, not only for the students," said a varsity official. PTI SLB AQS