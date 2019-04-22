Administrative allocation of 4G spectrum to telecom PSUs Department's prerogative, Trai to DoT

New Delhi, Apr 22 (PTI) Trai has informed the Department of Telecom (DoT) that the issue of administrative allocation of 4G airwaves to MTNL and BSNL is the department's prerogative and that the regulator's consultation is not required on the issue, according to sources.Sources privy to the development said Trai has already reverted on the issue to the DoT after the department sought the regulator's views on the allocation of fourth generation or 4G airwaves to state-owned telcos BSNL and MTNL on an administrative basis, that is, without the process of auctions.Source pointed out that Trai is of the view that the term 'administrative allocation' had been used in DoT's reference and that administration is within the department's own domain, and so the regulator had no comments on the matter."DoT is the administrator and owner of these airwaves. So, Trai has returned the reference saying in its opinion it does not need to do any consultation on the issue of administrative allocation...as administration is within DoT's purview," the source said. PTI MBI MBI ANUANU