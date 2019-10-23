Admission concessions available for Kashmiri migrants also to be granted to KPs in valley: HRD

New Delhi, Oct 23 (PTI) The concessions available for admission in higher educational institutions to the wards of Kashmiri migrants will now also be given to Kashmiri Pandits living in the valley, according to officials at the HRD Ministry. The decision has been taken after the ministry received several representations to extend the concessions to non-migrant Kashmiri Pandits as well. "The matter has been considered and following discussion with the Home Ministry and the Jammu and Kashmir government it has been decided that the concessions available to wards of Kashmiri migrants will also be available to non-migrant Kashmiri Pandits or Kashmiri Hindu families, for admission into higher educational institutions in other parts of the country from 2020-21 academic session," a senior official at the HRD Ministry said. The concessions granted to the students include relaxation in cut-off percentage up to 10 per cent subject to minimum eligibility requirement, increase in intake capacity up to five per cent in each course and reservation of at least one seat in merit quota in technical and professional institutions. "While there is no requirement of domicile certificate of Kashmiri migrants, the Kashmiri Pandits or Kashmiri Hindu families living in the valley will need domicile certificate to avail concession," the official said. PTI GJS GJS SNESNE