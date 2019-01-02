Admn makes U-turn on PM venue black dress advisory

Medininagar (Jharkhand), Jan 2 (PTI) The Palamau district administration Wednesday withdrew its advisory to the people not to carry black materials, including black dresses, to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's programme here on Saturday.The December 30 diktat was lifted within three days and Superintendent of Police Inderjit Mahata expressed regret for issuing it.Now, there is no restriction on wearing black dresses, socks, shoes or carrying black-coloured materials to the venue of Modi's public meeting, Palamau Deputy Commissioner Shantanu Kumar Agrahari and Mahata told a joint press conference."The advisory about not bringing black materials stands withdrawn," Agrahari said.However, match boxes, cigarettes, weapons, brief cases and transistors will not be allowed in the venue on security grounds, Mahata said.The advisory had been issued in the wake of the ongoing para-teachers' agitation across Jharkhand for over three months in support of various demands, including regularisation of service, official sources said.There was an apprehension that the para-teachers might try to protest during the prime minister's programme, they said.The Palamau district administration had also requested its counterparts in neighbouring Chatra, Latehar and Garhwa to take measures to stop people coming to Modi's programme with black materials, the sources said.Modi is visiting Palamau to lay foundation stones for six developmental projects -- the North Koel reservoir, drinking water project on river Sone, canal construction for Batane reservoir in Palamau, Banki river project in Garhwa district, Anjana reservoir in Chatra district and the Brahmini irrigation project in West Singhbhum district, the deputy commissioner said. PTI CORR PVR NN IJT