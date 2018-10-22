Adobe achieves global gender pay parity

New Delhi, Oct 22 (PTI) Software giant Adobe Monday said it has achieved pay parity between women and men globally across 40 countries. The company defines pay parity as ensuring that employees in the same job and location are paid fairly, regardless of their gender or ethnicity. As a core element of its gender pay parity initiative, the company analysed its employees' pay within job family and location, and then made some adjustments to employees' pay based on that review.These global pay adjustments, including those previously made in the US and India, impacted less than five per cent of Adobe employees and less than 0.2 per cent of global payroll costs, a company release said. "I am proud that we have taken this important step towards fair recognition of all our people's contributions achieving this milestone is fundamental to who we are," Adobe president and CEO Shantanu Narayen said. In December 2017, Adobe announced US gender pay parity, followed by India pay parity in January this year. In 2016, Adobe announced pay parity between white and non-white employees in the US. Adobe is committed to maintaining pay parity through its hiring, acquisition integration and annual pay review processes, the statement added. "We are proud to continue creating a culture that fairly rewards and recognizes the contributions of all our employees across the globe," said Donna Morris, executive vice president of Customer & Employee Experience, Adobe. PTI DRR ANUANU