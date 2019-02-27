Adobe, Atal Innovation Mission partner to enhance digital literacy, creativity skills

New Delhi, Feb 27 (PTI) Software firm Adobe Wednesday said it has partnered with Niti Aayog's Atal Innovation Mission (AIM) to collaborate on enhancing digital literacy and creativity skills.The two parties have signed a statement of intent (SOI) to collectively drive the charter of developing creative skills and spreading digital literacy across all Atal Tinkering Labs in India with the support of Adobes resources and expertise, a statement said.Adobe will also implement its Digital Disha Programme across 100 schools under Atal Tinkering Labs (ATL) initiative, it added."As India charts the next stage of its growth in the technology era, digital is key to unlocking a new world full of opportunities. We are committed to advancing the creative acumen of Indias young students through Adobe Spark and Adobe Digital Disha," Adobe EVP and GM (Digital Media) Bryan Lamkin said.Adobe said it is committed to enhance creativity of young minds in India through their Adobe Digital Disha programme and will extend their support to conduct capacity building sessions regionally for teachers and students alike. PTI SR BAL