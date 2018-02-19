Adobe to set up AI lab in the city

Hyderabad, Feb 19 (PTI) Telangana today said global IT firm Adobe is going to start an advanced artificial intelligence (AI) lab in the city.

State IT and industries minister KT Rama Rao met Adobe chief executive Shantanu Narayan here on the sideline of the ongoing World Congress on Information Technology (WCIT) and requested the company to start its centre here, according to an official statement issued by the government.

Responding to the ministers request, Adobe made an announcement to the same effect, the release added without adding any more details.

"As the global leader providing content creation and enterprise experience software solutions, driving innovative products is the core essence of our company," the release quoted Adobe as saying.

The minister also met Navdeep Bains, the Indian origin Canadian minister of innovation, science and economic development and several key personalities of IT industry at the WCIT-2018, the statement added.