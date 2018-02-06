Adopt new tech to cut coking coal use in steel: Official

Bhubaneswar, Feb 6 (PTI) Union Steel Secretary Aruna Sharma today batted for adoption of new technology to reduce the use of coking coal in the production of steel.

"We have to adopt a new technology to reduce use of coking coal in steel making as India and most of Asian countries minus China do not have much coking coal reserves," Sharma said at the Asia Steel 2018, jointly hosted by Tata Steel and the Indian Institute of Metals.

She said during the 2017 calendar year, India crossed 100 million ton of steel production, and per capital steel consumption increased to 67 kg while the same is above 200 kg in China.

"Therefore, we have to go a long way ahead," she said, adding that Asia Steel-2018 conference should deliberate on the new technology to reduce use of coking coal, as well as production of non-pollutant green steel.

The steel ministry aims to increase steel production to 300 million ton per annum by 2030, and raise the per capita steel consumption.

She described Odisha as the "appropriate state" for steel manufacturing, as high standard of iron ore is available here.

The steel secretary also emphasised on exploring alternative mechanisms for transporting iron ore and finished steel products.

The steel ministry should be consulted on all decisions concerning iron ore and coking coal, as these two commodities directly impact steel production, Sharma added.

The Asia Steel 2018, attended by delegates from China, Japan, Korea and other countries, focuses on the various challenges being faced by the steel industry, like optimising specific consumption of raw materials, especially coke and iron ore. PTI AAM RBT