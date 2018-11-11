Adoption drive helps abandoned dogs find homes

New Delhi, Nov 11 (PTI) In an effort to find homes for abandoned dogs, the sixth edition of 'Cause 4 the Paws' adoption drive was held here Saturday.Organised by Select Citywalk, in association with Delhi-based NGO 'People for Animals', the two-day event saw "close to 25 dogs" from Sanjay Gandhi Animal Care Centre.The adoption drive witnessed an "exclusive mix" of popular breeds such as German Shepherds, Labradors, Mastiff, Himalayan Mastiffs, Tibetan Mastiffs, and native dogs among others. Eminent rights animal activist and Cabinet Minister for Women and Child Development Maneka Gandhi inaugurated the evening last evening. "I am happy to be a part of this drive to find homes for abandoned adult dogs. Over the last five years, this initiative has already helped rehabilitation and redemption of seventy dogs," the minister said.Ambika Shukla, trustee of People for Animals, also thanked people for their support towards the cause and said the drive gives abandoned dogs "a second chance at life and love"."In previous years it has attracted huge support with families opening up their hearts and homes to these beautiful, loving and loyal friends. This year too we are counting on the generosity and compassion of people to each adopt a four legged bundle of joy," Shukla said. PTI MAHMAH