Adria Arjona in talks to join 'Morbius'

Los Angeles, Dec 16 (PTI) "Pacific Rim" star Adria Arjona is in early negotiations to join Jared Leto in "Morbius". According to the Hollywood Reporter, if things workout, Arjona would play Martine Bancroft, who in the comics was engaged to Dr Michael Morbius.In the comics, Morbius was a scientist who suffered from a rare blood disease and turned himself into a living vampire while seeking a cure.Bancroft made her debut in 1971's comics 'Amazing Spider-Man No. 102' and could be said to be accidentally responsible for Morbius transformation into a vampire-like creature, as its the human Morbius love for her that drives him to experiment on himself.Scandinavian filmmaker Daniel Espinosa is directing "Morbius" from a script by Burk Sharpless and Matt Sazama. Avi Arad and Matt Tolmach will produce with Lucas Foster.