scorecardresearch
Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives

Feedback

Adrianne Palicki and Scott Grimes engaged

Los Angeles, Jan 18 (PTI) "The Orville" actors Adrianne Palicki and Scott Grimes are engaged. The couple took to social media to confirm their engagement. "So happy to spend my life with you @ScottGrimes #ido #iloveyou (sic)'' Palicki wrote on Instagram alongside a black-and-white picture of them sitting on a couch. The duo first appeared in public as a couple at San Diego Comic-Con in July last year. PTI SHDSHD

Economy In Numbers

GDP GROWTH

JOBS GROWTH

UNEMPLOYMENT

INFLATION
View More

BUSINESS TODAY

Cryptocurrencies: Are They Evil?

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Videos