Adult blue bull antelope rescued from residential area in South Delhi: Wildlife SOS

New Delhi, Jan 16 (PTI) An adult blue bull antelope (nilgai) was rescued from a residential area of South Delhi after a three hour-long operation, Wildlife SOS said.The animal had strayed into a residential area park and apparently caused panic amongst the public, a statement by the Wildlife SOS said. The onlookers informed the Forest Department which requested assistance from Wildlife SOS for ensuring the animals safe release. The nilgai was reported to have been occasionally sighted before, as the park is situated adjacent to Sanjay Van. A four-member team from the Wildlife SOS Rapid Response Team, accompanied by three forest officials and a veterinary doctor from the Delhi Zoo, carried out the rescue operation. The antelope was lightly sedated by the zoo veterinarian to reduce stress during restraining and transportation. It was then secured and restrained with a safety rope to prevent it from hurting itself, the statement said. Following a veterinary examination, the nilgai was certified fit for release and then safely transported and released into its natural habitat in the presence of Wildlife Inspectors and under supervision of the Delhi Forest Department.PTI UZM AAR