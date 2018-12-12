Advani 'accepts' invite to AAP-dominated Delhi Assembly, upsets some BJP leaders

New Delhi, Dec 12(PTI) A section of Delhi BJP leaders has expressed reservations over party veteran LK Advani's reported acceptance of an invitation to join silver jubilee celebrations of Delhi Legislative Assembly, which is dominated by Arvind Kejriwal's AAP.Many leaders, on the condition of anonymity, said that Advani should abstain from the function."The AAP leaders specially its chief Arvind Kejriwal are known to push their political agenda on almost any platform. Advani may inadvertently become their tool in this case," said a senior Delhi BJP functionary.The Delhi Assembly Speaker has invited Advani as the chief guest to the function held to mark the 25th anniversary of its first sitting.Speaker Ram Niwas Goel had told PTI that Advani accepted the invite for the function to be held on December 15.Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari overruled objections of party leaders in the matter saying, Advani should join the function as he may succeed in ending "negativity" of the AAP dispensation."I do not see any problems in Advani joining the function. I feel some people should go nearer to AAP leaders and Kejriwal so that their negativity could be removed," Tiwari told PTI.The AAP and BJP share a bitter relation over a host of issues. The two sides traded barbs on many occasions most recently in case of inauguration of Signature Bridge and an attack on Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal at the Delhi secretariat."Kejriwal's outlook is negative. I know, he has not invited Advan with a positive mindset but still he should go there," Tiwari said.Advani had been the first chairperson of the Delhi Metropolitan Council, the body that preceded the Assembly, from 1966 to 1970. The Delhi Assembly had its first sitting on December 14, 1993.Besides Advani, other invitees to the function include former members of the Legislative Assembly. PTI VIT SOMSOM