Advani arrives in Shimla on week-long visit

Shimla, Jun 22 (PTI) Former Deputy Prime Minister and veteran BJP leader L K Advani along with his daughter and other family members Saturday arrived in Shimla on a seven-day private visit to Himachal Pradesh.On his arrival at Annadale helipad, Advani was received by Irrigation and Public Health Minister Mahender Singh, Health Minister Vipin Singh Parmar, Transport and Forest Minister Govind Thakur, state BJP President Satpal Satti, an official spokesperson said. PTI DJI RHL