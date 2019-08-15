Advani unfurls national flag as his condition improves

New Delhi, Aug 15 (PTI) Veteran BJP leader L K Advani kept with his decades-long practice of hoisting the national flag at his residence on Independence Day despite suffering from viral fever but had to miss another of his old custom, a visit to the Red Fort where prime minister unfurls the tri-colour.Advani's office had on Wednesday said that he would not be hoisting the national flag on Thursday due to viral infection but his condition improved in the morning, allowing the 91-year-old leader to continue with the practice."He was feeling a little better. So we decided to go ahead," a family source said.He added that the former deputy prime minister had also been going to Red Fort on every Independence Day every year for several decades but had to take a break this year due to his health conditions. PTI KR KR ANBANB