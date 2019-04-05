Advani's comments stinging indictment of Modi, Shah politics: Congress

New Delhi, Apr 5 (PTI) The Congress on Friday said BJP veteran L K Advani has made a "stinging indictment" of the politics of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP chief Amit Shah and it is time for the duo to introspect. Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said Advani has "exposed" both Modi and Shah, alleging that they "hurl abuses and vitriol at their political opponents that reflect their political bankruptcy". Accusing Modi and Shah of being "habitual offenders" of labelling every opponent as "anti national" and "Pak agents", the Congress leader asked who the "real anti-national" was, as he highlighted some past speeches of Modi making critical remarks on the armed forces. "BJP patriarch and Modijis political guru, Shri L K Advani in a stinging indictment to demeaning politics of Modi-Shah duo, founded on hurling abuses on political opponents, has exposed Modi-Shah's duplicity and hypocrisy," he told reporters. "Time for Modi-Shah duo to introspect on Shri Advani's remarks and tell the nation who is really 'anti-national' or not," he also said. Advani, had in a blog on Thursday, said his party has never regarded those who disagreed with it politically as "anti-nationals" or "enemies" but only as adversaries, remarks which come at a time when top BJP leaders have used anti-national barbs against political rivals on the issue of national security. Surjewala said Advani has said that "our conception of Indian nationalism, we have never regarded those who disagree with us politically as 'anti-national'." "While we politically disagree with many of Shri L K Advani's views, his deceiving disciples - Modi-Shah - have unashamedly refused to even acknowledge the stinging indictment of their arrogant working style," he said. Former Finance minister and senior Congress leader P Chidambaram said Advani's comments are an indictment of Modi and his government. "Any one who criticises or opposes the BJP government is not anti-national" says Mr L K Advani. It is an indictment of Mr Modi and his government," he tweeted. Senior leader Kapil Sibal also said, "Advani : Never regarded those who disagreed with us politically as enemies or anti-national, only adversaries. Under Modi ji BJP's thought processes have been both : Changed and Maimed. "Listen Modi ji to one who helped you in your journey to Delhi," Sibal also said. Advani, who has been replaced by party president Amit Shah in the Gandhinagar Lok Sabha seat, wrote a blog titled 'Nation First, Party Next, Self Last' ahead of the party's foundation day on April 6, in which he said, "The essence of the Indian democracy is respect for diversity and freedom of expression." In the blog, written almost five years after he posted the last piece on its web page, the 91-year-old leader said, "Right from its inception, the BJP has never regarded those who disagree with us politically as our 'enemies', but only as our adversaries." "Similarly, in our conception of Indian nationalism, we have never regarded those who disagree with us politically as 'anti-nationals'. The party has been committed to freedom of choice of every citizen at personal as well as political level," he added. Surjewala said, "Modi-Shah duos are habitual offenders of labelling, cataloguing, categorizing every opponent as an 'Anti National' and 'Pak Agents', besides hurling abuse and vitriol every second. This reflects the political bankruptcy of PM Modi and Shri Amit Shah." "As they hide being the valour of Armed Forces and brazenly use the bravery of Armed Forces as a political pamphlet to seek votes, time has come to expose the game of deception," he also said. Playing some of Modi's past speeches in which he made certain references towards the armed forces, Surjewala said Modi must answer to India's 130 crore people as the remarks are seen as 'anti-armed forces'. Surjewala referred to Modi's speech at a rally in Jammu Kashmir on December 8, 2014, where he took credit for forcing the J&K's Army Commander to tender a public apology, register an FIR against Armymen and for sending them behind the bars. "Will PM Modi and the BJP now tell whether it was an insult to Army or justice being delivered," he asked. On February 27 2014, Surjewala said in a BJP meeting with traders, Modi said that "traders take more risk than soldiers". He said it was a different matter that Modi conducted a "surgical strike" on business of all shopkeepers and traders through noteban and GST. The Congress leader said that on March 17, 2014, the BJP promised complete withdrawal of the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act, 1958 and asked, "Was it anti-national act then being committed by the BJP as per definition of PM Modi and Jaitley". PTI SKC CK