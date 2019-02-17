Advisor to Jammu & Kashmir Governor visits injured CRPF soldiers in hospital

Srinagar, Feb 17 (PTI) The advisor to the Jammu and Kashmir Governor visited the 92-Base Army Hospital here on Sunday to enquire about the wellbeing of the CRPF personnel who were injured in the Pulwama terror attack. Khurshid Ganai visited the hospital on the directions of Governor S P Malik, an official spokesman said.He said Ganai was accompanied by Kashmir Divisional Commissioner Baseer Ahmad Khan and Srinagar Deputy Commissioner Abid Rasheed Shah.The advisor met the injured personnel undergoing treatment at the hospital. Ganai was informed by the doctors, led by Brigadier B C Nimbiar, Commandant 92-Base Hospital, that all the injured jawans were receiving the best treatment and were recovering well, the spokesman said.He said the advisor interacted with the jawans and conveyed the Governor's wishes to them and assured them of full support of the state government. PTI SSB DPBDPB