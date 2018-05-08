Advocating clean vs dirty politics, Cong seeks public funding in Karnataka

New Delhi, May 8 (PTI) Describing the electoral fight in Karnataka as one of clean versus dirty politics, the Congress today hit out at the BJP for fielding the "corrupt" as it launched an initiative for public funding of its candidates.

Seeking to bring transparency in electoral funding, the Congress through the "crowdfunding platform" has collected Rs 5.56 lakh through 213 donations, against its "goal of Rs 28 lakh collections" from the public.

For the first time ever, the party launched the online initiative claiming all contributions made will get income tax relief.

The Congress had earlier strongly opposed the electoral bonds initiative announced by the Modi government for electoral funding.

The partys initiative comes at a time when there is a big political debate on cleaning the political system and bringing in more transparency.

"Here is your chance to change the narrative of Indian politics. If you think clean politics must triumph over corrupt politics, join us and be part of this vision. Contribute now,"the party said on its crowdfunding platform.

Congress President Rahul Gandhi said the fight in Karnataka is "clean politics vs dirty politics" and "mafia vs people" while attacking the BJP for fielding the "corrupt Reddy gang".

"Its a clear fight in Karnataka. Clean Politics vs Dirty Politics. Mafia vs People. With the BJP fielding the corrupt Reddy gang, we are trying a novel approach to fund our candidate. Support our candidate by making a contribution," he said on Twitter.

The party has been attacking the BJP for fielding tainted mining baron Janardhan Reddys brothers and those from his camp in the assembly elections.

Gandhi used the hashtag CleanPoliticswithINC and tagged a report entitled "You decide: Dirty politics versus Clean politics?" brought out by the Congress party as part of its initiative to seek public contributions for funding its candidates.

As part of the "You decide: Dirty politics versus Clean politics" drive, the Congres highlighted the "infamous Reddy brothers", alleging that "as part of the mining mafia, they cost the Karnataka state Rs 35,000 crore" and UPA government managed to crack down and threw the Reddy brothers in jail.

The party alleged that B Sreeramulu, a close confidant of these Reddy brothers has now been awarded a BJP ticket to contest in the upcoming elections.

"Slapped with cases of bribery, attempt to murder, criminal intimidation, rioting amongst other criminal charges, the mining mafia seeks an entry into Karnataka politics.

"On the other hand, we have a 33-year-old Ph.D. scholar, Dr Yogesh Babu willing to challenge the mafia. A self-made man, Babu hails from Molakalmuru where he actively took part in grass-roots politics and is deeply admired by his people for his sincerity and clean politics," the Congress said on its website seeking public donations.

Polling in Karnataka assembly election will be held on May 12 and the results will be out on May 15. PTI SKC ZMN ZMN