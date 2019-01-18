Aequs to adopt SAP S/4HANA business suite to facilitate its robust growth

(Eds: Disclaimer: The Following content is a press release. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same) Aequs is transforming its ERP landscape by embarking on a digital journey in partnership with itelligence IndiaBelagavi, Karnataka, January 18, 2019: Aequs, one of the worlds fastest growing aerospace manufacturing companies, is partnering with Hyderabad-based itelligence India Software Solutions Pvt. Ltd., as its preferred technology partner to upgrade to the latest SAP S/4 HANA ERP suite. The next phase of digital transformation at Aequs encompasses three business segments including Aerospace, Consumer and Infrastructure. As a diversified large-scale manufacturing enterprise,Aequs is scaling up at a tremendous pace and this calls for arobust ERP solution that can help the company stay efficient and realise its future goals and objectives. The company has identified SAP S/4HANA as a more sophisticated common platform which would help consolidate its core business processes across its different entities. The business suite aims to combine the real-time SAP HANA database with the functionalities of the essential application platform. In his statement, Mr. Rajeev Kaul, MD Aerospace and Group CFO at Aequs, said, We are glad to collaborate with itelligence as our solution partner. The latest SAP ERP suite will enable us to cut significantly on operational expenditures as well as operate seamlessly in a digital environmentthat can adapt to the changing business landscape. It will also help us consolidate our diverse work processes into a single platform with easy access to real-timeinformation that will speed up decision-making. We are delighted and proud to be the partner for Aequs to implement SAP S/4HANA ERP. This is an important opportunity for itelligence in India to deploy the core solution at Aequsas part of itsdigitaltransformation journey. Weare confident that the solution shall help Aequs achieve the growth, enhanced operational efficiency and other business objectives said Sanjeev Deshpande, Managing Director& CEO, itelligence India Software Solutions Pvt. Ltd. About itelligence - https://itelligencegroup.com/in-en/itelligence, NTT DATA Business Solutions is an internationally leading SAP consultancy firm with around 8,000 highly-specialised employees and branches in 25 countries. itelligence, NTT DATA Business Solutions belongs to the worldwide consultancy network NTT DATA Group, where it is valued as the networks global SAP hub. As SAP Global Platinum Reseller, SAP Hybris Gold Partner, SAP Business-Alliance and Global Hosting Partner and SAP-certified provider of Cloud and application management services, itelligence, NTT DATA Business Solutions realises complex projects in the SAP environment all over the world. With its comprehensive range of services, from advice on the introduction of SAP to the development of an SAP strategy, SAP license marketing, in-house developed industry-specific SAP solutions and application management to managed Cloud services, the company generated a total turnover of 872.1 million euros in 2017. About Aequs: http://aequs.com/Aequs is among worlds fastest growing precision engineering companies specializing in forging, precision machining, sheet metal fabrication, aero-structure assemblies and surface treatment for the aerospace and allied industries. Aequs operates several manufacturing facilities in India, US and France. The company is headquartered in Aequs SEZ, Belagavi, India's first notified engineering and precision manufacturing SEZ which is an integrated, self-sustained manufacturing ecosystem. With partners and offices across the world, Aequs has access to world-class expertise, insights and a robust leadership team. PWRPWR