Aerial tour of Goverdhan hill to start from July 13

Mathura, Jul 9 (PTI) Aerial 'parikrama' around the famous Goverdhan hill here onboard helicopter will start from July 13 and will conclude on July 16, an official said Tuesday. Permission for the aerial tour has been obtained from the Director General Civil Aviation (DGCA) and formalities with the district administration have also been completed, District Tourist Officer D K Sharma said. Tourists who will be coming for 'Mudiya Purnima Mela' here will be able to enjoy the chopper rides, he added. PTI CORR SNESNE

