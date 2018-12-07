Aeronutrix Sports Products Private Limited's Fast&Up Launches Promega, Omega -3 Rich Fish Oil Product

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) MUMBAI, December 7, 2018/PRNewswire/ --Aeronutrix Sports Products Private Limited's Fast&Up launched Promega, Omega -3 rich fatty acid fish oil. Promega has proven vital for improving the immune system, brain development and cognitive function. Accepted and promoted by many admired sports enthusiasts and nutritionists, Fast&Up Promega is making its mark among people who believe in fitness and active living as Omega -3 fatty acids are important for optimal health.Fast&Up Promega contains a high amount of EPA and DHA (Eicosapentaenoic Acid and Docosahexaenoic Acid) with high bioavailability and no fishy aftertaste. DHA and EPA cannot be made by the body efficiently and therefore must be acquired through diet and Omega -3 supplementation. Fish oil is known to be one of the best sources of Omega -3 fatty acids, EPA and DHA, which are the essential nutrients required for fighting depression, anxiety and inflammation; improving eye health and mental disorders. It also helps in reducing Asthma and symptoms of ADHD in children; symptoms of metabolic syndrome; prevent cancer, fight age-related mental decline and Alzheimer's disease. Omega-3 fatty acid also contribute to positive performance and support maintenance of healthy life, improve bone and joint health, alleviate menstrual pain, improve sleep and also is good for skin.Consumption of Fast&Up Promega supplement with a high content of 1250 mg of Omega -3 rich fish oil in 60 soft gel capsules can help one safeguard body's requirement of Omega -3 fatty acids. Fast&Up Promega is ideal for fitness enthusiasts, athletes and anyone with active lifestyle aiming for a healthy life. Focusing on the many benefits with Omega -3 fatty acids, Fast&Up Promega supplement is burpless and mercury free with better absorption and helps you get closer to your healthiest potential. 1-2 soft gel capsules daily will boost one's active lifestyle.Vijayaraghavan Venugopal, CEO, Aeronutrix Sports Products Private Limited said, "Promega is an Omega -3 fatty acid supplement and is used by fitness enthusiasts, health experts and anyone who believe in healthy and active living. It is known for benefiting you with good skin but actually, it benefits your overall health along with improving your immune system and brain development. Promega helps to increase oxygen delivery and allow maximal amount of oxygen-rich blood to reach our working muscle cells. Certainly, the role Omega -3 fatty acids play in the human body is really crucial." About Fast&Up Fast&Up is a Swiss brand that offers an interesting range of innovative, easy to use nutrition products, which has seen fast adoption in the sports fraternity. Besides a strong commitment to quality, this progressive sports nutrition brand has successfully brought novel and gel-based nutrition supplements to India. For more information, visit https://www.fastandup.in/.About Aeronutrix Aeronutrix Sports Products Private Limited is one of the fastest growing sport nutrition products company based out of Mumbai. Backed by innovative Swiss technology and effervescent science, Aeronutrix' nutrition products promote Active Living and are favoured by sportspersons, health enthusiasts and fitness enthusiasts who have chosen Healthy and Active Living. The company's flagship OTC brand, 'Fast&Up' is the nutrition product of choice for many, including National and International athletes in various sports such as Cricket, Soccer, Kabaddi, Cycling and Marathon. Aeronutrix is a subsidiary of Fullife Healthcare, a healthcare management company that makes and markets a range of effervescent products in over 22 countries across the globe.Source: Aeronutrix Sports Products Private Limited PWRPWR