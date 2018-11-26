Aeronutrix Sports Products Private Limited's Fast&Up - Reload - Receives the Coveted Informed Choice Certification

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) MUMBAI, November 26, 2018/PRNewswire/ --Aeronutrix Sports Products Private Limited's Fast&Up has become the first choice of health experts and professional athletes for their nutrition and hydration needs over the years. At the onset of this marathon season, it is a great time for Fast&Up to announce that the most preferred hydration product - Reload, is now certified with ' Informed-Choice' certification.Informed-Choice is a voluntary certification program for sports supplements, raw materials, and manufacturing facilities. Athletes who see the Informed-Choice mark on a product can be assured that it has undergone rigorous checks and testing to ensure that no substances which are prohibited in sports are used in the product and it is safer to use. They also ensure that products have been manufactured with the highest quality standards.Athletes have always been highly inclined towards Fast&Up's Reload, a hydration energy drink which is low on sweetness with the perfect mix of water, electrolytes, carbohydrates and vitamins. It helps to replenish and recharge instantly and also aids in reducing fatigue and muscle soreness. The unique combination of Maltodextrin and Fructose provides athletes instant energy to sustain without having any sudden spurts in sugars. Informed Choice Certificate reinforces Reload as the electrolyte of choice for the cricket community in India including for professional cricketers. Fast&Up India fuels national level players and Reload is the hydration choice of various state teams in the ongoing Ranji Trophy.Sharing his views on the certification of Fast&Up's product, Vijayaraghavan Venugopal, CEO, Aeronutrix Sports Products Private Limited, said, "Reload is the only Electrolyte in India to be certified through the Informed Choice Program. It is basically revalidating product's status of being 'banned substances free' through a set of tests and protocols. We are thrilled to take this path when it is still not a norm in India and hoping Indian sports/athletes will take benefit of a quality product available close to home. Finally, I'd like to thank the Indian cricket team for having trust in the product from early days and helping Fast&Up embark on this journey." About Fast&Up Fast&Up is a Swiss brand that offers an interesting range of innovative, easy-to-use nutrition products, which has seen fast adoption in the sports fraternity. Besides a strong commitment to quality, this progressive sports nutrition brand has successfully brought novel and gel-based nutrition supplements to India. For more information, visit https://www.fastandup.in/About Aeronutrix Aeronutrix Sports Products Private Limited is one of the fastest growing sport nutrition products company based out of Mumbai. Backed by innovative Swiss technology and effervescent science, Aeronutrix' nutrition products promote Active Living and are favoured by sportspersons, health enthusiasts and fitness enthusiasts who have chosen Healthy and Active Living. The company's flagship OTC brand, 'Fast&Up', is the nutrition product of choice for many, including national and international athletes in various sports such as Cricket, Soccer, Kabaddi, Cycling and Marathon. Aeronutrix is a subsidiary of Fullife Healthcare, a healthcare management company that makes and markets a range of effervescent products in over 22 countries across the globe.Source: Aeronutrix Sports Products Private Limited PWRPWR