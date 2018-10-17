Aeronutrix Sports Products Pvt Ltd Announces Soorma Sandeep Singh as Their Brand Ambassador for Fast&Up

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) MUMBAI, October 17, 2018/PRNewswire/ --Aeronutrix Sports Products Private Limited's Fast&Up today announced Indian professional Hockey Player and former national captain, Sandeep Singh as their brand ambassador. The partnership comes at a time when Fast&Up is at the cusp of its next level of growth with its increasing market share in the Indian sports and active nutrition industry. Sandeep Singh will be the new face of Fast&Up multi-channel marketing campaign as well as brand engagement activities. Recently, Sandeep Singh's story was retold in a biopic film - Soorma in which Daljit Dosanjh essayed the lead role. Famously known as Flicker Singh, Sandeep Singh played as full back and was a penalty corner specialist for the team; currently he is a DSP in Haryana Police. Sandeep Singh has immense passion for sports and fitness, his determination and spirit for the game makes him an inspiration and right fit for the brand.Since its inception, Fast&Up India has worked to educate sportspersons and fitness enthusiasts interested in living an active lifestyle about the importance of including nutritional supplements alongside an optimal diet and training routine to achieve the best results in a healthy manner. Fast&Up offers a range of health supplements under both sports nutrition and active nutrition. These include Fast&Up Fortify, Fast&Up Activate, Fast&Up Reload and more, which are packed with vital nutrients required by those who lead an active lifestyle.Talking about the association Sandeep Singh said, "I have used Fast&Up personally and been an active promoter of the brand long before I considered to endorse it. In a highly competitive nutrition market, Fast&Up stems out as a brand that differentiates itself through a compelling story, a commitment to stay relevant and high quality products. I am very happy to associate with Fast&up and look forward to working with them closely."Vijayraghavan Venugopalan, CEO, Aeronutrix Sports Products Private Limited shared his thoughts and said, "Fast&Up is one of the fastest growing sports and active nutrition brands in India. A lot of famous sports personalities have included our supplements in their routine and now it's time reach out to people who aspire to be one of them. We are very proud and privileged to be associated with Sandeep Singh and believe that he is well suited for the purpose as he has been and still is inspiring a lot of upcoming sports enthusiasts and athletes. And since the Hockey World Championship is starting next month, having Sandeep Singh on board is a great addition to the brand. Through this association, we aim to strengthen its brand identity as the most trusted and reliable mobile sports and active nutrition brand in the nutrition supplement industry."About Fast&Up Fast&Up is a Swiss brand that offers an interesting range of innovative, easy to use nutrition products, which has seen fast adoption in the sports fraternity. Besides a strong commitment to quality, this progressive sports nutrition brand has successfully brought novel and gel-based nutrition supplements to India. For more information, visit https://www.fastandup.in/About Aeronutrix Aeronutrix Sports Products Private Limited is one of the fastest growing sport nutrition products company based out of Mumbai. Backed by innovative Swiss technology and effervescent science, Aeronutrix' nutrition products promote Active Living and are favoured by sportspersons, health enthusiasts and fitness enthusiasts who have chosen Healthy and Active Living. The company's flagship OTC brand, 'Fast&Up' is the nutrition product of choice for many, including National and International athletes in various sports such as Cricket, Soccer, Kabaddi, Cycling and Marathon. Aeronutrix is a subsidiary of Fullife Healthcare, a healthcare management company that makes and markets a range of effervescent products in over 22 countries across the globe.Source: Aeronutrix Sports Products Private Limited PWRPWR