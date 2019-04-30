Aeronutrix's Fast&Up Launches its Flagship Hydration Product Reload With Caffeine for Instant and Effective Hydration

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) MUMBAI, April 30, 2019/PRNewswire/ --Aeronutrix Sports Products Private Limited launched its first caffeine energy drink under the flagship Fast&Up brand as it looks to target athletes and professionals for endurance sports. The product, Fast&Up Reload+Caffeine is designed to provide instant and effective hydration to ace performance. Fast&Up Reload+Caffeine is India's first effervescent hypotonic hydration supplement with caffeine for energy and electrolyte replenishment. It is also India's only electrolyte to be certified Informed Choice validating it being banned substances free and safe for consumption across all athletes and fitness enthusiasts. Informed Choice is an international certification that states that the product is tested and certified over various stringent parameters proving its best quality and does not contain any banned or prohibited substances.Vijayaraghavan Venugopal, CEO, Fast&Up said, "Fast&Up Reload+Caffeine is one of a kind supplement and a first in India. This supplement can be used by anyone who is looking out for a physical and mental boost along with effective hydration and is suitable for anyone who is a fitness enthusiast or living an active lifestyle. We're launching Reload+Caffeine; we'll continue to expand and diversify our range of products to offer active consumers a wider choice of nutrition." The new launch is formulated with the right balance of electrolytes, vitamins, minerals, antioxidants, carbohydrates and caffeine to successfully refuel the lost energy in the body. The addition of 30 mg caffeine in Fast&Up Reload electrolyte drink supplement helps boost physical and mental performance. Fast&Up Reload with Caffeine is available in an effervescent format that offers convenience, faster absorption and action without any gastrointestinal distress or side effects. The refreshing Cola Flavour of Fast&Up Reload+Caffeine beats dehydration and gives a competitive edge to the performance.Fast&Up Reload+Caffeine is making its mark among the sports fraternity and sports enthusiasts who wants to enhance their performance and get better at it every day. It has been accepted and promoted by many admired sports enthusiasts and nutritionists, especially in competitive sports such as cricket and running. Fast&Up offers India's first effervescent range of products that are unique and never seen before in the Indian market. The products range from sports nutrition along with active nutrition such as multivitamins, vitamin C and calcium effervescent supplements.About Fast&Up: Fast&Up is the flagship sports nutrition brand of Aeronutrix Sports Products Private Limited. Backed by innovative Swiss technology, Fast&Up caters to performance in sport, intelligent nutrition and dietary supplementation for an active lifestyle. Fast&Up is instrumental in getting prestigious Informed Choice certification for its flagship products, a first in India. It is trusted by athletes and fitness enthusiasts across the country to boost their performance and health. Fast&Up is spearheading the nutrition revolution in India with its effervescent range of products. It is currently catering to its customers through an omni channel strategy including online and retail stores. For more details visit www.fastandup.inSource: Aeronutrix Sports Products Private Limited PWRPWR