Aeronutrix's Fast&Up Ropes in Cricketer Mayank Agarwal as Brand Ambassador

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) MUMBAI, March 29, 2019/PRNewswire/ --Fast&Up has announced the signing of Indian Test Cricketer, Mayank Agarwal, as Brand Ambassador. The association comes at a time when Fast&Up is on the cusp of its next phase of growth, focusing on a larger share of the fast-moving healthcare goods business in India.After a record-breaking domestic season in 2017-18, which included over 1,000 runs within a single month and other consistent performances for both Karnataka and India A across formats, Mayank Agarwal received his maiden call to the Indian Test Team, midway through the 2018-19 Border-Gavaskar Series in Australia.Mayank's gritty knock of 76 on Test Match debut in Melbourne, was the second-highest score by an Indian opener making his Test debut, overseas. After a promising start to Test Cricket, Mayank is looking to improve in all aspects of his game and represent India in white ball cricket as well.Since its inception, Fast&Up has supported sportspersons, athletes and fitness enthusiasts, to promote active living and the importance of nutritional supplements for enhanced performance. The brand has actively focused on nurturing top quality athletes representing various sports under the aegis of 'Fast&Up - Fit Squad'. The Fast&Up - Fit Squad is currently supporting over 100+ athletes across the country.Vijayraghavan Venugopal, CEO, Aeronutrix Sports Products Private Limited shared his thoughts and, said, "We are glad to sign the exceptionally talented cricketer, Mayank Agarwal, as a Fast&Up brand ambassador. At Fast&Up, sports is our passion and we strive to identify and encourage talented athletes in their sports journey by ensuring their nutritional needs are met. We believe that Mayank has all the qualities to become a top performer for Indian cricket and we look forward to his engagement with Fast&Up."Talking about his association with Fast&Up, Mayank Agarwal said, "I take fitness and leading a healthy lifestyle very seriously, and it's an honour for me to partner with India's fastest growing sports nutrition brand as we share a common set of values. Fast&Up has a range of top quality nutrition products that will form an integral component in my training regime."About Fast&Up: Fast&Up is the flagship sports nutrition brand of Aeronutrix Sports Products Private Limited. Backed by innovative Swiss technology, Fast&Up caters to performance in sport, intelligent nutrition and dietary supplementation for an active lifestyle. Fast&Up is one of the very few companies in India with the Informed Sport certification, making it the number one choice for international athletes. It is trusted by athletes and fitness enthusiasts across the country to boost their performance and health. Fast&Up is spearheading the nutrition revolution in India with its effervescent range of products. It is currently catering to its customers through an omnichannel strategy including online and retail stores.Source: Aeronutrix Sports Products Private Limited PWRPWR