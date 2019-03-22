Aeronutrix's Sports Nutrition Brand Fast&Up Announced as the Official Energy Drink Partner for Procam International Running Events in India

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) MUMBAI, March 22, 2019/PRNewswire/ --Fast&Up, the flagship sports and active nutrition brand of Aeronutrix Sports Products Private Limited, today announced their partnership with Procam International, India's leading sports management company, as the official energy drink partners to all their IAAF Labelled races that includes the Tata Consultancy Services World 10K, the Tata Steel Kolkata 25K, the Airtel Delhi Half Marathon and the Tata Mumbai Marathon.Fast&Up has inked this prestigious partnership for these proclaimed events within 3 years of its inception. As the energy drink partner to these runs, the brand has successfully placed its name amidst the top brands of India. This association will aid the brand to create awareness and cater to more than 12,50,000 runners nationally. The brand will provide energy drink support with their flagship product Fast&Up Reload to the runners during their run that will provide them with energy and help enhance performance. The partnership is a step forward towards the brand's aim to revolutionize the way sports nutrition is administered in India.As running continues to establish itself as the largest mass participation sport in India, Procam running events have played a pivotal role in this evolution. From starting a health & fitness revolution that spawned over 1200 races in the country, to creating a springboard for Indian long- and middle-distance runners; these events apart from being an important part of the global running calendar have also become a beacon of humanity and compassion. The events transcend sport to provide equal opportunity participation across a cross-section of society. Today, the Procam events are the single largest sporting platform for charity in India.Given its leadership position in mass participation sport in India, Procam International has through the years, built phenomenal brand equity partnering with some of the most reputed brands across the world. Brands with a common vision of energizing the sports and fitness revolution the country is currently in the midst of. With this partnership with Fast&Up, Procam welcomes on board a partner who understands the depth of the sport and the need of an athlete - amateur and professional alike.Fast&Up is spearheading the sports nutrition revolution in India with its wide range of effervescent products, it is the only Indian nutrition brand to be certified with 'Informed-Choice' across its flagship products. Effervescent nutrition renders enhanced bioavailability that is an essential element aiding as a performance booster making it an intelligent and better format compared to traditional supplements. The professional running community in Bangalore were the forerunners in adopting this technology, Fast&Up had become their first choice for sports nutrition since it was launched.Vijayaraghavan Venugopal, CEO, Aeronutrix Sports Pvt. Ltd, said, "We are proud to be associated with Procam. It is a prestigious moment for our entire team to achieve this feat within 3 years of our launch. We are excited to fuel runners across the country in the next year and thank the running community for showing support to Fast&Up, making it a trusted brand for sports in India."Vivek Singh, Jd. MD, Procam International, said, "For us at Procam International, runners are our biggest stakeholders. We are constantly striving to ensure an enhanced running experience for our runners and we believe it is the same for Fast&Up. We are delighted to welcome Fast&Up as our energy drink partner and look forward to growing this partnership."About AeronutrixAeronutrix Sports Products Private Limited is one of the fastest growing sport nutrition products company. Backed by innovative Swiss technology and effervescent science, Aeronutrix' nutrition products promote Active Living and are favoured by sportspersons, health enthusiasts and fitness enthusiasts who have chosen Healthy and Active Living. The company's flagship OTC brand, 'Fast&Up' is the nutrition product of choice for many, including National and International athletes in various sports such as Cricket, Soccer, Kabaddi, Cycling and Marathon. Aeronutrix is a subsidiary of Fullife Healthcare, a healthcare management company that makes and markets a range of effervescent products in over 22 countries across the globe. To know more about us, please visit http://www.fastandup.in.About Fast&Up: Fast&Up is the flagship sports nutrition brand of Aeronutrix Sports Products Private Limited. Backed by innovative Swiss technology, Fast&Up caters to performance in sport, intelligent nutrition and dietary supplementation for an active lifestyle. Fast&Up is instrumental in getting prestigious Informed Choice certification for its flagship products, a first in India. It is trusted by athletes and fitness enthusiasts across the country to boost their performance and health. Fast&Up is spearheading the nutrition revolution in India with its effervescent range of products. It is currently catering to its customers through an omni-channel strategy including online and retail stores.About Procam International Since its inception in 1988, Procam International has been the driving force behind the growth and development of sports management in India. Envisioned by founders Anil and Vivek Singh, Procam, is one of the leading companies in holistic sports management, sports consultancy, and live television programming. With astute planning and exemplary execution, Procam has a track record of conceptualising and promoting over 100 international events, across disciplines -Powerboat Racing, Cricket, Football, Tennis, Distance Running, Squash, WWE, Horse Racing, Volleyball among others. These events have elicited participation of the highest calibre of athletes, as well as huge public interest and attendance. Pioneers of the distance running movement in India, Procam International's Big 4 -Tata Mumbai Marathon, Airtel Delhi Half Marathon, Tata Consultancy Services World 10K and Tata Steel Kolkata 25 K are global leaders in their respective distances. These events have ushered in a running revolution that has helped to re-define, the health, fitness and 'Giving' paradigm of our country. 