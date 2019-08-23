AFCAT at Srinagar centre postponed: IAF

Srinagar, Aug 23 (PTI) The Air Force Common Admission Test (AFCAT), scheduled to be held in Srinagar on August 24, has been postponed, the IAF said on Friday, citing failure of the candidates to download hall tickets due to the prevailing situation in the Kashmir Valley.However, the examination to be held at centres established in Leh and Jammu would be conducted as per the fixed schedule, a statement issued by the Indian Air Force (IAF) said.Internet and mobile services are suspended across the Kashmir Valley since August 5 following restrictions imposed as a precautionary measure after the BJP-led NDA government scrapped the special status of Jammu and Kashmir and reorganised the state into two union territories."IAF has postponed AFCAT 02/2019 examination which was scheduled to be held on August 24 at Srinagar centre. The fresh date for the examination would be notified later."Due to prevailing situation, the candidates are not able to download their hall tickets for the examination and the decision has been taken to postpone the examination for the convenience of candidates who have been allotted Srinagar centre," the statement said.Meanwhile, an official spokesman said the States Taxes Department has extended the last date for furnishing return in the Form GSTR-3B for month of July to September 20 so as traders get more time to file their returns."The States Taxes Department has notified that the return of Form GSTRB-3B for the month of July for registered persons whose principal place of business is in Jammu and Kashmir shall be furnished electronically through common portal on or before September 20," he said, adding that the notification shall be deemed to have come into force with effect from August 20. PTI TAS SOMSOM