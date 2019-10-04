Affle Celebrates Twin Milestones

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) Wins 'Technology Company of the Year' and sets up new R&D centreNEW DELHI, Oct. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Affle (India) Limited ("Affle"), the leading consumer intelligence platform company, today announced that it has set up a new R&D centre in Bangalore to enhance its continued focus on mobile technology innovations using AI and machine learning technologies. This new centre would contribute to building newer technology innovations which are expected to strengthen Affle's consumer platform propositions.Alongside, Affle also won 2 prestigious industry accolades including 'Technology Company of the Year' & 'Best in Show' at one of the most prestigious mobile marketing industry awards, MMA (Mobile Marketing Association) Smarties 2019 in Mumbai recently. These award wins demonstrate Affle's stand out contributions to pushing the boundaries of technology innovation in the mobile marketing industry. These wins came together with 6 other awards bagged by Affle for innovative mobile advertising campaigns done for top brands including Meesho, Bobbi Brown and Sprite in diverse categories like Location Based Targeting, Mobile App Advertising, Product/Services Launch amongst many others.Sharing his views about the setting up of the new R&D centre, Charles Yong, Chief Architect and Chief Technology Officer of Affle said, "It is apt for Affle to set up a new R&D centre in Bangalore, the major IT and Innovation Hub in India. This will help consolidate our research especially in areas like big data analytics, machine learning and advanced deep learning models. Affle is now poised to leverage on these new technologies to provide more intelligent and ROI efficient solutions to our customers across emerging markets."Commenting on the recent award wins, Anuj Khanna Sohum, the Chairman, MD and CEO of Affle said, "Our 14 years of pioneering and consistent consumer platform-based solutions are best validated when the industry comes together to recognise our efforts. I must thank and congratulate all Afflers and our partners for these commendable wins. Affle is fundamentally inspired about delivering consumer acceptable technology innovations across connected devices that help our customers achieve high value business outcomes."Commenting about Affle's recent award wins at the MMA Smarties, Rohit Dadwal, Managing Director, APAC, MMA said, "We congratulate Affle on their wins. Wish them all the best to continue pushing boundaries with both its technology platforms and innovations in the mobile advertising and marketing industry in India."These milestone celebrations come soon after Affle's IPO in India which received an overwhelming response, with the issue getting a total subscription of 86.49 (x) times. Affle made a strong debut on the Indian bourses (NSE and BSE) on August 8, 2019, as the scrip opened with a premium gain of close to 25% over its issue price.About AffleAffle is a global technology company with a proprietary consumer intelligence platform that delivers consumer engagement, acquisitions and transactions through relevant Mobile Advertising. The platform aims to enhance returns on marketing investment through contextual mobile ads and also by reducing digital ad fraud. While Affle's Consumer platform is used by online & offline companies for measurable mobile advertising, its Enterprise platform helps offline companies to go online through platform-based app development, enablement of O2O commerce and through its customer data platform.Affle (India) Limited successfully completed its IPO in India and now trades on the stock exchanges (BSE: 542752 & NSE: AFFLE). Affle Holdings is the Singapore based promoter for Affle (India) Limited, and its investors include Microsoft, D2C (an NTT DoCoMo subsidiary), Itochu, Bennett Coleman & Company (BCCL) amongst others.For more information, visit www.affle.comFor further queries, you may contact - pr@affle.com PWRPWR