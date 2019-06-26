Affle International Pte. Ltd. Acquires the Platform and Business Assets of RevX Inc.

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) NEW DELHI, June 26, 2019/PRNewswire/ --Affle Group's 4th acquisition in the last 15 months Affle International Pte. Ltd. ("Affle International") registered in Singapore, announced today that it has executed the definitive agreement to acquire the platform and business assets of RevX Inc. (registered in Delaware, USA), a mobile advertising company with fully self-serve programmatic platform for mobile marketing. As part of the deal, the platform, assets, brand name, intellectual property rights, business relationships and technical information of RevX Inc. will be acquired by Affle International by the end of June 2019.RevX offers a mobile only self-serve programmatic platform to drive new user acquisition and grow retargeting & re-engagement-based transactions for marketers. Its platform is used by several e-commerce and mobile app driven companies globally. Appsflyer, a leading mobile measurement platform, recently ranked the RevX platform as #4 in the shopping category and #5 in the non-gaming category in its Global Retargeting Index1 (Jul - Dec 2018), where they compiled the data from over 11,500 Apps with a cumulative global install base of >20Bn.Affle believes this acquisition will strengthen Affle Group's Consumer Platform proposition for both new user acquisition and retargeting. Affle Group had earlier acquired the Vizury Commerce Business in 2018 and together with this acquisition, Affle strengthens its position in the retargeting domain. Commenting on the recent development, Anuj Khanna Sohum, the Chairman, MD and CEO of Affle said, "We are happy to have this definitive agreement inked since we have significant synergies with the RevX platform. We are confident that when we layer our DMP-based audience intelligence and mFaaS-based ad fraud filters on the RevX platform, we will be able to boost the ROI of the platform significantly. Also, we are very excited by the self-serve features of the RevX platform and believe that this could help us drive the adoption of programmatic advertising amongst fast-growing industry segments. This acquisition would complete our CPCU (cost per converted user)-based offering by adding newer functionalities and machine learning-driven algorithms." This is the 4th acquisition of Affle Group in the last 15 months following the acquisition of Shoffr Pte. Ltd. in February 2019, Vizury Commerce Business in September 2018 and Markt in March 2018.About Affle Group We are a global technology business. We have two business segments: (a) our Consumer Platform, which comprises (1) our proprietary consumer intelligence platform that delivers consumer acquisitions, engagements and transactions through relevant mobile advertising (the "Affle Consumer Platform"); and (2) our retargeting media business for e-commerce companies and our push notifications offerings for e-commerce companies on a software as a service model (the "Vizury Commerce Business" and together with the Affle Consumer Platform, the "Consumer Platform") and (b) our Enterprise Platform, which primarily provides end-to-end solutions for enterprises to enhance their engagement with mobile users. Recently, Affle International Pte. Ltd., has acquired Shoffr, a Singapore based Online to Offline (O2O) platform that converts online consumer engagement into in-store footfall and transactions.Affle's platform has been accredited by SG:D by Infocomm Media Development Authority in Singapore.Affle Group comprises Affle (India Limited), Affle International Pte. Ltd. and PT Affle Indonesia.1. https://www.revx.io/resources/blog/revx-amongst-top-global-retargeting-partners-in-appsflyer-s-performance-index-2019For more information visit www.affle.comFor further queries, you may contact - pr@affle.com  