Affle Wins Big at MOBEXX Awards 2018

MUMBAI, December 17, 2018/PRNewswire/ --- Anuj Khanna Sohum awarded with 'Mobile Advertising Person of the Year'- Nine Awards for innovative Campaigns for DishTV, Mondelez & Reckitt BenckiserAffle (India) Limited ('Affle'), a global technology business, has won several awards at the recently held MOBEXX Awards '18. The company won 2 Industry, 2 Gold, 3 Silver and 3 Bronze awards. During the ceremony, Anuj Khanna Sohum, the Chairman, MD and CEO of Affle, was recognized as the Mobile Advertising Person of the Year.Affle's Mkr8 platform delivered dynamic ad experiences for campaigns that bagged 9 awards for leading brands, like DishTV, 5-Star & Harpic with DishTV bagging the 'Most Innovative Mobile Campaign of the Year' award. All these campaigns were delivered in association with agencies including Interactive Avenues, Carat Media and partners like Greedy Games. Affle's ad authoring platform, Mkr8 has been delivering campaigns integrated with Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Augmented Realty (AR) that garner enhanced engagement with audiences for brands.Commenting on the awards, Anuj Khanna Sohum, the Chairman, MD and CEO of Affle, said, "A big thanks to our clients for trusting and challenging us to deliver scalable innovations and to our teams for their commitment to excellence. The recognition of winning 10 awards including Most Innovative Mobile Campaign and Mobile Advertising Person of the Year will continue to inspire us towards industry leadership."Congratulating on the win, Sukhpreet Singh, Corporate Head - Marketing, DishTV said, "Dish TV has always been at the forefront of innovations and unique initiatives for better brand experience and outreach. This campaign used technology and innovations for a mass audience which is a first. We take pride in our association with Affle which has bagged four coveted awards at the 2018 edition of MOBEXX awards for their excellent demonstration of work for our brand - DishTV. The award is recognition of their innovative thinking and creativity of the team which helped the brand to stand out."Sharing his thoughts, Mayank Bhatnagar, Senior Vice President, Carat India, said, "This is a brilliant example of how Mondelez and Carat are in tune with consumer behavioural patterns ensuring that we deliver path breaking innovations that tap into the millennials right where they exist, digitally! Making the integral part of the games innovation helped us to bring alive the core proposition of the brand 5 Star 3D & engagement increased 2X."Commenting on the win, Anubha Pokhriyal, Account Director, Interactive Avenues, said, "The association with Affle was aimed at driving awareness about BSI and RB's vision of healthier and better Life. Harpic has stood for Hygiene and Sanitation over the years and we wanted to address the challenge of clean public toilets in India. Location based targeting through google maps, along with rich media interstitials helped people find 'Clean & Hygienic' toilets within their 'Dus Guz', which is typically a challenge when you are out of home. Since the campaign was in Hindi and English and could be accessed on the lowest smart/feature phone, we gained a reach of 1mn+ in Delhi NCR. We are extremely proud of this innovation and thank our wonderful partners."With this win, the total tally for awards bestowed upon Affle in the year 2018 crosses over 20 from recognized forums such as MMA Smarties, India Digital Awards (IAMAI), India Digital Marketing Awards, Digital Crest Awards, Drivers of Digital Awards & DIGIXX 2018.MOBEXX Awards are an initiative of Adgully to recognize industry veterans and excellence in mobile marketing and advertising sector. These Awards have set industry benchmarks in mobile initiatives that are innovative, effective and creative.About Affle (https://affle.com/)Affle is a global technology business. It has two business segments: (a) the Consumer Platform, which comprises of (1) a proprietary consumer intelligence platform that delivers consumer acquisitions, engagements and transactions through relevant mobile advertising (Consumer Platform); and (2) the retargeting media business for e-commerce companies along with push notification offerings for e-commerce companies on a software as a service model (Vizury Commerce Business); and (b) the Enterprise Platform, which primarily provides end-to-end solutions for enterprises to enhance their engagement with mobile users. The DRHP is available on SEBI website at http://www.sebi.gov.in as well as on the website of the book running lead managers i.e., ICICI Securities Limited at http://www.icicisecurities.com and Nomura Financial Advisory and Securities (India) Private Limited at http://www.nomuraholdings.com/company/group/asia/india/index.html, and the websites of BSE Limited and National Stock Exchange of India Limited at http://www.bseindia.com and http://www.nseindia.com , respectively. Investors should note that investment in Equity Shares involves a high degree of risk and for details relating to the same, see "Risk Factors" of the Red Herring Prospectus when available. Potential investors should not rely on the DRHP for any investment decision.This announcement has been prepared for publication outside the United States and may not be released in the United States. This announcement does not constitute an offer of Equity Shares for sale in any jurisdiction, including the United States, and the Equity Shares may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration under the US Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or an exemption from registration. Any public offering of the Equity Shares to be made in the United States will be made by means of a prospectus that may be obtained from Affle and that will contain detailed information about Affle and its management, as well as financial statements. However, the Equity Shares are not being offered or sold in the United States.Source: Affle (India) Limited PWRPWR