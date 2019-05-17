Afghan couple held at IGI airport for using fake ticket to enter terminal

New Delhi, May 17 (PTI) An Afghan couple has been apprehended at Delhi airport for allegedly using a fake travel ticket to enter the terminal, officials said Friday.Md Zadi Khaliabad and his wife Farida were apprehended on Thursday noon when the CISF personnel, deployed for airport security, found them roaming suspiciously inside the Terminal-3 (T3) building of the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport, they said.The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel were informed by them that they had entered the terminal to see off a family member, who was travelling to Kabul.Officials said the two, holding Afghan passports, used a cancelled ticket to enter.The couple was handed over to the police as the cancelled ticket was a fake entry document, they said.Entering airport terminal without a valid ticket is illegal under the Indian aviation rules. PTI NES