Afghan held at IGI with gold worth over Rs 45L

New Delhi, Oct 6 (PTI) An Afghan national has been arrested at Delhi airport for allegedly smuggling gold worth over Rs 45 lakh by hiding it in his footwear, an official said on Sunday.The foreigner, who arrived at Terminal 3 of the IGI Airport from Kabul on Friday, was intercepted by the Customs officials.A detailed personal and baggage search resulted in the recovery of two cut pieces of gold bars collectively weighing 1,315 grams worth about Rs 45,44,620, they said.The gold has been seized and the person arrested under relevant provisions of the Customs Act. PTI CPS DPBDPB