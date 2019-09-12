Afghan national hides 2 kg gold worth Rs 72 L in shoes; held at IGI

New Delhi, Sep 12 (PTI) An Afghan national has been arrested at the Delhi airport for allegedly carrying smuggled gold worth more than Rs 72 lakh concealed in his shoes, the Customs officials said on Thursday.The Afghan passenger, who arrived at the Terminal-3 of IGI Airport from Kabul on Tuesday, was intercepted by the Customs officials.Two gold bars total weighing 2,019 g concealed inside the shoes worn by the man having a tariff value of Rs 72.90 lakh were found, the officials said.The gold was seized and the man arrested under relevant provisions of the Customs Act. PTI CPS KJKJKJ