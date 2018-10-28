Afghani stalls at CII fair a big hit with crowds

Chandigarh, Oct 28 (PTI) Stalls put up by traders from Afghanistan selling famous items like 'mamras', premium quality almonds and other dry fruits are proving to be a big hit with the people visiting the 23rd edition of the four-day Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) fair here.Traders, including some women entrepreneurs from the war-torn nation, have put up a few stalls at the annual fair, which was inaugurated Friday by Punjab Governor and Chandigarh Administrator, V P Singh Badnore.With Diwali festival round-the-corner, there is huge demand for dry fruits and Afghani stalls are turning out to be the people's first choice.Saffron, almonds, walnuts, black raisin, dried apricot and pistachios are some of the items which are in great demand, entrepreneur couple from Afghanistan, Siddiqullah Popalzai and Zeenat, said Sunday."Afghani mamras are premium quality almonds available in the range of Rs 3,000-5,500. Premium quality sun dried apricots are available for Rs 1,600 per kg, they help to detoxify our body. Atrger, walnuts, raisins including black ones and pistachios are in great demand," said Zeenat, who explains the health benefits of these products to customers visiting her stall. Another trader Hamid also offers dry fruits and other famous products from his country.Besides, people visiting his stall make queries about premium quality saffron, 10 grams of which is available for Rs 3,000. "We have also brought pure honey and it is being liked by people," said Hamid, who hails from Kabul.Siddiqullah said he has been coming to India for the last six years and this is his second consecutive year at the CII fair here."I have been bringing products from Afghanistan for last six years and selling these in big metros like Delhi, Hyderabad and Bengaluru. People of India shower their love on Afghani people. Not for a single moment do we get a feeling that we are out of home," he said.Meanwhile, different states from around the country too have put up their stalls at the fair.At the Uttarakhand stall, various products of 'Uttranchali Krishak', a self-help group comprising 485 rural women, are available for sale, says Sanjeev Bisht, who manages the stall. "As all these products are made by these 485 women and people visiting the stall are showing keen interest. We are offering pulses, rare herbs, grains, herbal tea, turmeric, famous Gaderi vegetable from the mountains and oils including ones used for cosmetic purpose," said Bisht. Speaking after inaugurating the fair, Governor Badnore had said, "This is the second time I am inaugurating CII Chandigarh Fair.With every edition, CII Chandigarh Fair is becoming grander than before, offering greater options to the visitors from not only the region but the entire country." The fair offers the visitors an experience and convenience of seeing beautiful handicrafts, consumer durables, Diwali gifts, home decor items, special antique collections, processed food, kitchen appliances and swanky cars under one umbrella, Badnore had said. Chandigarh Fair Chairman Man Mohan Singh Kohli said CII's endeavour has always been to cater to the demands of the people from the region."For past 22 years, CII has been bringing the very best in consumer products for the discerning Diwali shoppers from the region and this year we have introduced very attractive discounts and gifts and fun activities for children.. Over 200 exhibitors are taking part in this fair, which is attracting huge crowds," he said. PTI SUN ABMABM