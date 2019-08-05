Afghanistan says its 15-member team to soon meet face-to-face with Taliban

New Delhi, Aug 5 (PTI) A new 15-member Afghan team, consisting of politicians, civil rights activists and members of ethnic groups will soon "meet face to face" with Taliban, seeking to achieve lasting peace in the war-torn country, a senior Afghanistan diplomat said here on Monday.Afghanistan's Charge d'Affaires in India, Tahir Qadiry, said at an interaction at the Foreign Correspondent Club of South Asia here, that the team will also have "women members"."A 15-member Afghan team will soon meet face to face with Taliban to take the Afghan peace process forward, seeking to achieve lasting peace in the war-torn country," he said in response to a question on Afghan peace talks.The date and exact place, as to where the talks will take place is yet to be decided, he said."This will be an Afghan government team but it will have representation from across the country, so, it will include members from civil rights groups and ethnic groups, among others, besides, members from the government," Qadiry said.He also said, there will be grand celebrations to mark 100 years of Afghanistan's independence this year.The senior diplomat also said, the country has planned to hold its elections on September 28. PTI KND RCJ