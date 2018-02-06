After 114 yrs, J-K to get new Act for protection of fisheries�

Jammu, Feb 6 (PTI) More than a century after enacting an Act to preserve fisheries in Jammu and Kashmir, the state is all set to get a new legislation for the sector.

The Legislative Council today passed "a Bill to provide for the protection, conservation and development of fisheries in the state and for matters connected therewith or incidental thereto...".

The bill was moved by Minister for Animal, Sheep Husbandry and Fisheries, Abdul Gani Kohli and passed with a voice vote.

It was passed in the state assembly yesterday.

The existing Jammu and Kashmir Fisheries Act of 1903 is more than 114 years old, which called for an updated legislation for the sector.

"No person shall after commencement of this Act, carry on fishing in any trout water, reserved waters and protected waters without a license," the bill said.

It further said that no person shall use any dynamite or other explosive substance in any water with intent thereby to catch or destroy the fishes.

No person shall put any poison lime or noxious materials into any water with the intent to catch fish.

As per the new bill, whoever though having been granted a licence under this Act, fishes or attempt to fish in any trout (fish) water, reserved waters and protected waters between hours of sunset and sunrise shall be liable to be punished with imprisonment for a term which extends to three months or with fine which may extend to Rs 5,000 or both. PTI AB ABM