After 4-year-long hunt, man arrested in J-K's Kathua

Jammu, Dec 4 (PTI) A man was arrested Tuesday after a four-year-long hunt in Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.Fareed Ahmad was on the run after an FIR was lodged against him under section 452 (house-trespass after preparation for hurt, assault or wrongful restraint) and 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt) of Ranbir Penal Code in 2014, they said.Ahmad, a resident of Gurah Kalyal Ramkot, was arrested from Billawar area of the district, a police spokesman said.He added the accused was declared an absconder by the Additional Special Mobile Magistrate Billawar on August 20. PTI TAS MAZ SOMSOM