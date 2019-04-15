After 5 years on run, Bihar man arrested for murder in Delhi

New Delhi, Apr 15 (PTI) A 26-year-old man who was on the run for five years after allegedly killing his neighbour over parking in Delhi's Uttam Nagar area has been arrested, police said Monday.Laloo Yadav of Bihar's Begusarai, a vendor, was absconding since 2014 in a case of murder, they said.With the help of his friend Anil, Laloo killed one of his neighbours, Arvind, over altercation regarding parking of his vending cart after which a case was registered at Uttam Nagar police station, G Ramgopal Naik, Deputy Commissioner of Police (crime) said. Anil was arrested after the incident, while Laloo managed to flee, he said.A reward of Rs 25,000 was declared on the whereabouts of Laloo and he was declared a proclaimed offender by the Tis Hazari court, the officer said.The arrest was made on April 9 after police got a tip off that Yadav would be coming at his native place to sell off his land. A raid was conducted in Begusarai from where he was apprehended, police said. PTI AMP AMP SOMSOM