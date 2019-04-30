After admitting guilt in front of SC, Rahul has lost credibility: BJP

New Delhi, Apr 30 (PTI) The BJP Tuesday said Congress President Rahul Gandhi had lost credibility after expressing regret for "incorrectly" attributing his 'chowkidar chor hai' remark to the Supreme Court."From the proceedings in the contempt petition against Rahul Gandhi, arrogance of the dynasty has been punctured. The court's proceedings in this case have signalled a message that however high you may imagine yourself to be the law is above you," BJP spokesperson GVL Narsimha Rao told reporters at the party office here. The apex court on April 15 had given a categorical clarification that in its Rafale verdict there was no occasion for it to make a mention of the contemptuous observation that "chowkidar Narendra Modi chor hain" as has been attributed to it by Gandhi. Gandhi, in his second affidavit on Monday following the formal notice issued to him by the apex court on a criminal contempt petition filed against him by BJP MP Meenakshi Lekhi, has written the word "regret" in bracket."Rahul Gandhi is the first Congress president who has disgraced himself by repeatedly uttering lies and apologising in the court. By his utterances and his admission of having lied Rahul Gandhi has lost the most important attribute for a political leader that is credibility," Rao said. PTI JTR ASG INDIND