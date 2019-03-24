After boat ride, Priyanka to undertake train journey to Faizabad

/RFaizabad (UP), Mar 24 (PTI) Days after taking a boat ride from Prayagraj to Varanasi for election campaign, Congress general secretary for east UP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will undertake a train journey from Delhi to Faizabad on March 27. Gandhi will hold a road show in Ayodhya, though it is not clear yet whether she will visit any religious place in the holy city.Secretary, Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee, Rajendra Pratap Singh told PTI, "Priyankaji will take the Kaifiyat Express from Delhi for Faizabad. The train is expected to arrive here at 5:30 am."After a brief stay at a hotel near the Faizabad railway station, she will hold a road show in Ayodhya at 10 am, Singh said.After covering a distance of about 50 kilometers, the road show will culminate at Kumarganj.There will be 32 pitstops in the road show. Priyanka will meet local people and address two public meetings in Faizabad. She will also meet children in a local school, he said. PTI Corr GVS