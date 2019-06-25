After brief respite, Jammu sizzles at 39.8 deg C

Jammu, Jun 25 (PTI) After a brief respite, the mercury rose several notches in Jammu and Kashmir's winter capital, Jammu, on Tuesday, with the maximum temperature settling at 39.8 degrees Celsius -- 2.1 degrees above normal, a Meteorological Department spokesperson said.Jammu had on Monday recorded a high of 32 degrees Celsius.The day temperature in the summer capital, Srinagar, also rose to 27.5 degrees Celsius against the previous day's 24.7 degrees Celsius, the spokesperson said.The day temperature in the city, however, remained 3.1 notches below normal, the spokesperson said.Katra town, the base camp for pilgrims visiting the Vaishno Devi shrine in Reasi district, was the second hottest place in the state with a high of 37.1 degrees Celsius, the weather department said.The day temperature across Jammu and Kashmir rose owing to clear skies, it said.The MeT department has forecast mainly dry weather in the state till July 5. PTI TAS DIVDIV