After clashes, EC replaces Bankura DM in WB

New Delhi, May 12 (PTI) The Election Commission on Sunday appointed 2008 batch IAS officer Mukta Arya as the new District Magistrate and District Election Officer for Bankura in West Bengal, removing Uma Shankar from the post. The transfer followed complaints against DM-cum-DEO Shankar after a clash between TMC and BJP workers on Sunday. Arya has been asked to join her new assignment immediately, as per an order of the Election Commission. "The new officer should join before commencement of scrutiny tomorrow," the EC order said. PTI SKC SKC AQSAQS