After EC nod, HRD ministry appoints VCs to 3 varsities

New Delhi, Apr 11 (PTI) The HRD Ministry on Thursday appointed vice chancellors to three universities after the Election Commission gave its nod as the Model Code of Conduct is in place due to the Lok Sabha elections.The three universities are Jamia Millia Islamia, Mahatma Gandhi Central University in Motihari and Mahatma Gandhi Antarrashtriya Hindi Vishwavidyalaya in Wardha."Najma Akhtar has been appointed as the VC of Jamia while names of Sanjiv Sharma and Rajaneesh Kumar Shukla have been approved for the top post at Motihari Central university and Wardha's Mahatma Gandhi varsity," a senior HRD ministry official said.While no appointments are allowed during this period, the HRD Ministry had approached the Election Commission seeking its nod arguing that the selection process was complete before the model code came into place. PTI GJS ZMN