After fuel price cut, former HP transport minister seeks reduction in bus fare

Dharamshala (HP), Oct 6 (PTI) Former Himachal Pradesh Transport Minister GS Bali has sought a reduction in transport charges and bus fare in the state, as the BJP-led state government announced cutting down fuel prices. The state government decided to reduce the value added tax (VAT) on petrol and diesel to effect a Rs 2.50 per litre reduction in fuel prices. "If the prices of petrol and diesel have been reduced, the government should also slash bus fare. It should have given relief to the transports by reducing the VAT and not hit the poor in the pockets," Bali told mediapersons. He said there were many ways to relieve the transports, but the government adopted the "shortcut method". Instead, he said, the Centre and state should have considered ways to provide relief to the common man. "Lower the VAT on fuel oil and bring it to that level where it was two years ago," Bali asked the governments. He said that increasing bus fare is not a solution to any problem as it leads to increase in inflation. He claimed that the former Congress government in the state had introduced many schemes for providing concessions in bus fare, but alleged that the present government did "nothing in this regard". Bali alleged that "people enjoying constitutional posts were using the prime minister's name to befool the people". "Nobody in the state government is speaking on issues such as unemployment, environment etc. The government should also answer why the industries are not investing in the state despite the claims that rules have been relaxed," he said. PTI CORR CK