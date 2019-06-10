After Harsh Vardhan's tweet creates buzz, Swaraj says news of her appointment as governor not true

(Eds: Adds details) New Delhi, Jun 10 (PTI) Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan Monday night created a buzz after he tweeted that BJP veteran and former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj has been appointed as Governor of Andhra Pradesh, which turned out to be not true. Swaraj took to Twitter denying the news, while Vardhan too deleted his tweet within less than an hour. "Congratulations to senior BJP leader, my sister and former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj ji on being appointed as Governor of Andhra Pradesh. Your long experience in different fields will be beneficial to the people of the state," Vardhan's deleted tweet read. About an hour later Swaraj tweeted, "The news of my appointment as Governor of Andhra Pradesh is not true". A Home Ministry spokesperson also denied the reports about Swaraj being appointed as the Governor. The Home Ministry is the nodal authority for affairs related to Governors and Lieutenant Governors of states and Union territories. Swaraj was External Affairs Minister in the Narendra Modi-led government's first term. She did not contest the recent Lok Sabha election citing health reasons. PTI ACBKR GSN SMNSMN