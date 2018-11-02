After HC intervention, Haryana Roadways employees decide to end strike

Chandigarh, Nov 2 (PTI) Haryana Roadways employees have assured the Punjab and Haryana High Court that they will call off their strike by 10 am on Saturday. A division bench comprising Chief Justice Krishna Murari and Justice Arun Palli on Friday asked the state government to take back all the suspended and dismissed employees immediately, said senior advocate Anupam Gupta, who was appointed as amicus curiae to assist the court in the matter. The assurance to call off their strike was given by four employee union leaders, including Hari Narayan Sharma. While fixing November 14 as the next date of hearing in the matter, the bench directed the Haryana government not to take any action against the striking employees. Haryana Advocate General B R Mahajan assured the court that the government will resolve the matter with the protesters amicably. Earlier, the bench had detailed discussion with the union leaders. The bench was hearing a public interest litigation (PIL) filed by advocate Arvind Sethi on Thursday. The roadways buses will start plying across the state from 10 am on Saturday, union leader Sharma said. The employees are on strike since October 16 against the government's decision to hire 700 buses from private owners. There are about 19,000 employees in the Haryana Roadways. The Haryana Roadways employees' coordination committee had Thursday decided to hold a 'Save Roadways, Protect Employment' rally at Jind on November 4. The roadways, having a fleet of 4,100 buses, cater to about 12 lakh passengers daily. PTI VSD SNESNE