After hustle of campaigning, LS poll candidates take some time off

New Delhi, May 11 (PTI) Lok Sabha poll candidates in Delhi spent time with their families and relaxed on Saturday after over a fortnight of high-pitched campaigning for the elections here on May 12.Campaigning for the polls concluded on Friday evening.BJP, Congress and AAP candidates got down to hectic campaigning after April 26 which was the last date for withdrawal of nomination papers. North East Delhi candidate and Delhi Congress president Sheila Dikshit spent time at home and after relaxing for a while, participated in meetings to discuss preparations at booths for the polls on Sunday.Dikshit's rival and Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari, who participated in a series of roadshows in the past two weeks, also took a break from party work, but after overseeing arrangements for Sunday. BJP's celebrity candidate from East Delhi Gautam Gambhir spent time with his daughters and visited the Marghatwale Hanuman Temple and the Bangla Sahib Gurdwara.North West Delhi BJP candidate and popular Punjabi singer Hans Raj Hans also visited the Hanuman temple at Connaught Place and prayed for a win for his party in the polls.South Delhi AAP candidate Raghav Chadha offered prayers at the Dargah of Khwaja Bakhtiyar Kutubddin and the Yogmaya templeVoting for all seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi will begin at 7 am and conclude at 6 pm on Sunday. PTI VIT AMP ANBANB