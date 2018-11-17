After Modi barb, Cong asks BJP about its non-Sangh Parivar chiefs

Bhopal, Nov 17 (PTI) The Congress Saturday asked the BJP to clarify how many of its presidents were from "outside the Sangh Parivar".Prime Minister Narendra Modi, at a rally in Ambikapur in neighbouring Chhattisgarh, had dared the Congress Friday to make someone outside the Gandhi family its president for at least five years.Replying to a question here, Congress national spokesperson Pawan Khera said, "There have been 60 Congress presidents. Only six of them were from the Gandhi-Nehru family. I want to ask the BJP, how many of its presidents were from outside the Sangh Parivar since it (BJP) was formed in 1980."Lashing out at the saffron party, he added, "They (BJP) have problems with the Gandhi-Nehru family. The Congress has a capable leadership, which gives them (BJP) sleepless nights. They claim that (Congress chief) Rahul Gandhi does not matter, but their entire cabinet chants his name."In reply to another question on BJP president Amit Shah's remarks that Rahul Gandhi would have to use binoculars to look for whatever remained of the Congress, given that the party had lost several states since 2014, Khera said if that was the case, then the saffron party should stop talking about the Congress."If they feel that the Congress has reached such a position, they should stop talking about the Congress. Instead, they talk about the Congress and Rahul Gandhi from morning to evening," he said. PTI ADU LAL BNM RC