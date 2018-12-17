After New Delhi, Indus Towers now Deploys 50 Intelligent Poles in Vadodara Under Government's Smart City Mission

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) NEW DELHI, December 17, 2018/PRNewswire/ --Indus Towers to install 220 intelligent poles in Vadodara over the next two years Project to enable Vadodara with city wide public Wi-Fi, Smart Bill boards, along with poles with provision to mount CCTV cameras and environmental censors to citizensIn line with its commitment to provide robust connectivity and improve quality of life as part of the Government's Smart City Mission, Indus Towers, the world's largest telecom tower company (outside China), in partnership with Vadodara Municipal Corporation (VMC), has announced successful deployment of 50 intelligent smart poles in Vadodara.Along with intelligent poles, a citizen's mobile application developed by Vadodara Smart City Development Limited (VSCDL) was also launched. This momentous occasion was attended by Mr. Rajendra Trivedi, Honorable Speaker of Gujarat Legislative Assembly, Dr. Jigeeshaben. J. Sheth, Mayor of Vadodara and Mr. Bimal Dayal, CEO, Indus Towers; and other esteemed guests including Mr. Jitendra Bhai Sukhadia, MLA, Mr. Yogesh Bhai Patel, MLA, Mrs. Manisha Ben Vakil, MLA, Mr. Shailesh Mehta, MLA, Mrs. Seema Ben Mohile, MLA, Mr. Ajay Bhadoo (IAS), Commissioner & Chairman, Vadodara Smart City, Vadodara and Mr. Sudhir K Patel, CEO Smart City, Vadodara.These intelligent poles will have provision for public Wi-Fi, Smart Bill boards, CCTV cameras and environmental censors. Wi-Fi will be available to the citizens of Vadodara through these hotspots. As many as 220 intelligent and connected poles are planned to be deployed by Indus Towers over the next two years in Vadodara.The intelligent smart poles will be integrated with Command and Control Center (CCC) so that messages on the VMD (Variable Messaging Boards) can be released simultaneously at all the locations. All the Intelligent poles and telecom poles are connected through fiber for current and future requirement of communication. The poles enable installation of 4G technology, meeting the requirements of the city and provide high performance broadband to meet the network requirements of telecom service providers, thus ensuring seamless connectivity.Sharing his views, Mr. Rajendra Trivedi, Honorable Speaker of Gujarat Legislative Assembly, said, "This is indeed a strong initiative and extremely valuable for the citizens of Vadodara. I believe the city will be smart in real terms with interactive features like secured communication network and develop technologically robust security system".Speaking at the occasion, Mr. Bimal Dayal, CEO, Indus Towers said, "This announcement reflects our leadership and role in transforming lives by harnessing the power of 'Smart' infrastructure and communication. We continue to be the pioneers when it comes to enabling Smart Cities through a strong telecom infrastructure. We express our heartfelt gratitude to the VMC for partnering with us to help improve lives of citizens of Vadodara."Speaking at the occasion Mr. Ajay Bhadoo (IAS), Commissioner, Vadodara & Chairman, Vadodara Smart City, said purpose of intelligent Poles with Wi-Fi hot spot and Mobile application is to enhance level of public participation and involvement in the city management. We want to maximize involvement of citizens in matter related to civil facilities and development. The modern Telecom platform and technology give citizens the opportunity to give their feedback, suggestions and issues to city authority for speedy and efficient implementation. Talking about this announcement, Dr. Jigeeshaben Sheth, Mayor of Vadodara, said, "We are proud of our partnership with Indus Towers. Our focus was to provide a robust telecom infrastructure with strong digital connectivity and we have been able to design the smart poles keeping the aesthetics of the cultural city of Vadodara and yet providing all the services that the residents, businesses and visitors are demanding."This is the second initiative undertaken by Indus Towers to create a robust future ready telecom infrastructure under the Smart City Mission. In August 2018, the company had installed 55 Smart Poles in Connaught Place (Delhi) under the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) smart city project.About Indus Towers Limited Indus Towers Limited is an independently managed company offering passive telecom infrastructure to all telecom operators. Indus is headquartered in the National Capital Region. Founded in 2007, Indus Towers Limited has been promoted under a joint venture amongst Bharti Infratel Limited (group company of Bharti Airtel limited, rendering telecom services in India under the brand name Airtel), Vodafone India Limited (rendering telecom services under the brand name Vodafone) and Aditya Birla Telecom Limited (group company of Idea Cellular Limited, rendering telecom services under the brand name Idea), which created history by collaborating to share telecom towers & infrastructure.Indus has presence in 15 telecom circles of India and has achieved over 2,78,408 tenancies till date. With the current count of over 1,23,639 towers, Indus has the widest coverage in India and is also the largest telecom tower company in the world (outside China). Smart Cities Mission program Smart Cities Mission is an urban renewal and retrofitting program by the Government of India with a mission to develop 100 cities all over the country making them citizen friendly and sustainableObjective Is to promote sustainable and inclusive cities that provide core infrastructure and give a decent quality of life to its citizens, a clean and sustainable environment and application of 'Smart' Solutions.Vadodara Smart City In line with Government of India's 'Smart City Mission', Vadodara's Smart City Proposal got selected in the Round two challenge. Under this Initiative, Vadodara has been selected to provide core infrastructure, a decent quality of life to its citizens with a clean and sustainable environment through the application of 'Smart' Solutions. The focus is on sustainable and inclusive development and the idea is to look at compact areas and create a replicable model which will act like a light house to other aspiring cities.Vadodara, with a population of over 2 million, spanning 160 sq. km., is the third largest city in the state of Gujarat, after Ahmedabad and Surat. In the recent years, there has been a rapid growth in the population of the city and hence it is critical to adopt the new and emerging technologies with an integrated approach to make the city and the people better connected.The Smart City Mission has two layers - Infrastructure Projects and Information & Communication Technology (ICT) Projects of Rs. 2400 Cr.Under ICT Projects, there are 15 PAN city projects approximate cost 590 Cr. and other 45 Area Based Development Projects approximate cost 1807 Cr. in Vadodara city.