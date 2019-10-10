After pedestrianisation, Karol Bagh market area gets park-and-ride facility

New Delhi, Oct 10 (PTI) A park-and-ride facility was on Thursday started by civic authorities in Karol Bagh market area to facilitate visitors in commuting in the pedestrianised zone, officials said.The North Delhi Municipal Corporation started the service through golf carts from Shastri Market parking to Main Ajmal Khan Road Market to facilitate the visitors, the NDMC said.This is an initiative of the NDMC through corporate social responsibility (CSR), it said. The golf carts run on batteries and solar panels and is an environment-friendly mode of transport. Councillor Paramjit Singh Rana inaugurated the park-and-ride facility and said the facility would be run and maintained by the Karol Bagh Traders Association in supervision of the NDMC.He said golf carts would be available to citizens from 10 am to 9 pm and the carts would cover nearly 4 km stretch on each side of the street. A total of seven golf carts would run in the market area to provide facility to the visitors.Rana said there are charging points for carts at NDMC parking lot. This is another initiative to give people a comfortable experience while visiting this famous market on the Ajmal Khan Road.In May, the NDMC had pedestrianised the Ajmal Khan Road running from Pusa Road to D B Gupta Marg, seeking to decongest the busy area.The move had drawn praise from several experts and ordinary people alike, and a CSE study had later found a reduced level of pollution in the pedestrianised stretch. PTI KND KJKJ